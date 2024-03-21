Donald Lu has exposed Imran’s lies before whole world, says Tarar

Info minister lashes out at PTI founder as US Congress committee calls Imran’s cipher ‘a conspiracy theory, lie and complete falsehood’ n Tarar says cipher is open and shut case and law will take its course.

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday said the US Congress Committee had completely exposed the “cipher drama” orchestrated by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder against the country, just for the sake of his personal interests.

“The PTI chairman’s deceit and hypocrisy has been exposed before the whole world today as Donld Lu testified before the Congress and called the chipher a complete falsehood,” the minister said while addressing a news conference here.

Tarar condemned the PTI’s conspiracy in the strongest terms lashing out the party for their all the anti-state moves including May 9 riots and protests outside the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Headquarters for derailing Pakistan talks with the lender on final review of the standby agreement.

“The PTI hired lobbyists in the United States for a congress hearing on the so-called regime change conspiracy, but their leader could not evade the divine justice,” he said citing a proverb “man proposes and God disposes”.

He said hiring of the lobbyists in the US for congressional hearing was solely meant to malign the country, but it was the PTI founder who was declared a “certified liar” in the end.

The minister said the US diplomat had not only exposed the “cipher drama”, but also expressed satisfaction over the credibility of the general election as well as women empowerment in Pakistan during the proceeding.

On the other hand, he said the PTI went to extreme length Just to double down their false narrative on the cipher which severely damaged Pakistan’s diplomatic relations with other countries.

He said the history of Pakistan suggested seldom such instances where a person jeopardized national interests just to satisfy his ego.

The PTI founder waved a white paper in a public gathering and claimed that his government was being ousted in result of a foreign conspiracy, the minister said accusing him of misleading the whole nation and inflicting severe damage on the country.

Today, he had been humiliated before whole the world that was telecasted by every interna­tional media channel, he added.

The minister called out the PTI leader for intoxicating the minds of youth. He got nothing from lobbying, running smear cam­paigns against the country and by orchestrating a conspiracy against the people, Tarar added. He reiterated the government’s commitment to the national in­terests vowing all-out mea­sures to protect the interests of the country. To a query, he said the law would take its course in the cipher case which was being heard in the high court and at the appeal stage.

He said the cipher case was open and shut that showed how the country’s enemies were be­fitted with a conspiracy and in fact penalized for that mat­ter as well. The minister also took exception to the criticism of those who only came to Pa­kistan during the PTI’s govern­ment tenure and left as soon as it came to an end.

To another query, he said Shehbaz Gill got a PHD degree from Malaysia on HEC schol­arship and bound to serve the country. He had not violated the law only, but also remained on forefront for instigating the people against the state for achieving the foreign agenda against Pakistan, Tarar said, stressing on bringing such peo­ple to justice.

To another question, he said the people who protested out­side the IMF were wearing the expensive bags and shoes. How came they could understand the problems of a common man who would ultimately to bear the brunt of their anti-state ac­tivities. He said certainty had been returned in the market that shown positive indicators following the staff-level agree­ment reached by Pakistan and the IMF.

The minister said austeri­ty measures were discussed in cabinet meeting at length and Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if welcomed the cabinet mem­bers’ decision for forgoing their salaries.

He said the cabinet members in fact followed into the foot­steps of the prime minister who had a track record of foregoing his salaries, perks and privileges in different tenure as prime min­ister and chief minister Punjab.

Earlier, US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu on Wednes­day termed the allegations against him — which formed the crux of the ‘cablegate’ cipher controversy — by former prime minister Imran Khan as a “con­spiracy theory, lie and complete falsehood”. Testifying before a subcommittee of the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs, at a hearing titled ‘Pakistan Af­ter the Elections: Examining the Future of Democracy in Pakistan and the US-Pakistan Relation­ship’, Lu was questioned about the allegations and his assess­ment of them.

n response, Lu said: “I want to be very clear on this point. These allegations — this con­spiracy theory — is a lie. It is a complete falsehood. I have re­viewed the press reporting re­lated to this, what is called the cipher in Pakistan, the alleged leaked diplomatic cable from the embassy here.

“It is not accurate. At no point does it accuse the US govern­ment or me personally of taking steps against Imran Khan. And thirdly, the other person in the meeting, the then-ambassador of Pakistan to the US, has testi­fied to his own government that there was no conspiracy.”

TV Grab shows Donald Lu tes­tifies before US Congressional panel on Wednesday.