ECP issues code of conduct for Senate elections

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), on Wednesday issued code of conduct for the contesting candidates, political parties, election agents and voters for Senate elections 2024. The ECP in a notification issued here barred the political parties, candidates, voters and election agents from propaganda, any opinion, or act against the glory of lslam and ideology of Pakistan, or sovereignty, integrity or security of this country, morality or public order, or material against independence of the parliament, judiciary, and the Armed Forces of Pakistan. ECP advises all the candidates to abide by all directions and instructions issued by the election commission from time to time, relating to smooth conduct of elections, and refrain from maligning the ECP in any form whatsoever. Political parties, contesting candidates, election agents and voter will not indulge in any kind of corrupt or illegal practices and they shall not solicit the support or assistance of any person in the service of Pakistan or any public office to promote or hinder the election of a contesting candidate in any manner. Similarly, any person in service of Pakistan shall not promote or hinder the election of a contesting candidate in any manner or render support to any candidate in any form whatsoever. The President and Governors of the Provinces shall not take part in election campaign relating to election to the Senate in any manner whatsoever and shall not use their respective offices as well as houses in connection therewith, said the notification.