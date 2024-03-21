ECP issues code of conduct for Senate elections

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), on Wednesday is­sued code of conduct for the contesting candidates, political parties, election agents and voters for Sen­ate elections 2024. The ECP in a notification is­sued here barred the po­litical parties, candidates, voters and election agents from propaganda, any opinion, or act against the glory of lslam and ideology of Pakistan, or sovereignty, integrity or security of this country, morality or public order, or material against independence of the par­liament, judiciary, and the Armed Forces of Pakistan. ECP advises all the can­didates to abide by all di­rections and instructions issued by the election commission from time to time, relating to smooth conduct of elections, and refrain from maligning the ECP in any form whatso­ever. Political parties, con­testing candidates, elec­tion agents and voter will not indulge in any kind of corrupt or illegal practices and they shall not solicit the support or assistance of any person in the ser­vice of Pakistan or any public office to promote or hinder the election of a contesting candidate in any manner. Similarly, any person in service of Paki­stan shall not promote or hinder the election of a contesting candidate in any manner or render sup­port to any candidate in any form whatsoever. The President and Governors of the Provinces shall not take part in election cam­paign relating to election to the Senate in any man­ner whatsoever and shall not use their respective offices as well as houses in connection therewith, said the notification.