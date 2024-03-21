Thursday, March 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Eight dead after South Korean tanker capsizes off Japan

Eight dead after South Korean tanker capsizes off Japan
Agencies
March 21, 2024
Newspaper, International

TOKYO   -   Eight people died after a South Korean-flagged tanker capsized off Japan on Wednesday, the coast guard said, reversing its earlier statements that they were rescued. “They were confirmed dead at a hospital,” a spokesman told AFP. One other person was in a non-life-threaten­ing condition while two others remained miss­ing. The chemicals tanker had 11 people on board including two South Ko­reans, eight Indonesians and one Chinese, the coast guard said. The tanker was carrying 980 tonnes of acrylic acid, but there was no information on wheth­er that compound had leaked into the ocean, ac­cording to the coast guard. Footage from Japanese broadcaster NHK showed the overturned red hull of the ship as well as a life raft, as a coast guard ship pounded through heavy waves and a helicopter flew overhead. The crew notified the coast guard early on Wednesday that the vessel was tilting and requested help near the island of Mutsure, off Ja­pan’s southwestern coast, NHK said.

Gulf Outreach

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1710912773.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024