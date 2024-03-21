Eight dead after South Korean tanker capsizes off Japan

TOKYO - Eight people died after a South Korean-flagged tanker capsized off Japan on Wednesday, the coast guard said, reversing its earlier statements that they were rescued. “They were confirmed dead at a hospital,” a spokesman told AFP. One other person was in a non-life-threaten­ing condition while two others remained miss­ing. The chemicals tanker had 11 people on board including two South Ko­reans, eight Indonesians and one Chinese, the coast guard said. The tanker was carrying 980 tonnes of acrylic acid, but there was no information on wheth­er that compound had leaked into the ocean, ac­cording to the coast guard. Footage from Japanese broadcaster NHK showed the overturned red hull of the ship as well as a life raft, as a coast guard ship pounded through heavy waves and a helicopter flew overhead. The crew notified the coast guard early on Wednesday that the vessel was tilting and requested help near the island of Mutsure, off Ja­pan’s southwestern coast, NHK said.