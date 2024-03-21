Ex-military general Prabowo Subianto confirmed as next Indonesian president

Indonesia 's election commission on Wednesday declared former gen. Prabowo Subianto as the winner of last month's presidential election after completing the official counting.

The General Elections Commission (KPU)'s final tally showed that Prabowo secured 58.6% of the total votes, former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan received 24.9%, while former Central Java Gov. Ganjar Pranowo got 16.5%.

Polls were held on Feb. 14, and outgoing President Joko Widodo’s son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, was Subianto’s running mate.