Thursday, March 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Ex-military general Prabowo Subianto confirmed as next Indonesian president

Ex-military general Prabowo Subianto confirmed as next Indonesian president
Anadolu
8:53 AM | March 21, 2024
International

Indonesia 's election commission on Wednesday declared former gen. Prabowo Subianto as the winner of last month's presidential election after completing the official counting. 

The General Elections Commission (KPU)'s final tally showed that Prabowo secured 58.6% of the total votes, former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan received 24.9%, while former Central Java Gov. Ganjar Pranowo got 16.5%.

Polls were held on Feb. 14, and outgoing President Joko Widodo’s son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, was Subianto’s running mate.

Tags:

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1710993623.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024