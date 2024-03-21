Thursday, March 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Fines Imposed on8 Traders

APP
March 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   As many as 20 thousand 500 rupees fines were imposed on 8 traders in district Hy­derabad during crackdown against profiteers, on the ninth day of Ramazan. These actions were taken by the concerned Assistant Com­missioners and Revenue Of­ficers on the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, against the trad­ers who did not display the price lists at the proper place and charged extra price for essential items by violat­ing law. Meanwhile, a fine of 5 thousand rupees was collected from one trader in taluka City, 10 thousand rupees from one trader in taluka Latifabad, 3 thousand rupees from 3 traders in ta­luka Qasimabad and 2500 rupees were collected from 3 traders in taluka Rural.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1710912773.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024