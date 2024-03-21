Fines Imposed on8 Traders

HYDERABAD - As many as 20 thousand 500 rupees fines were imposed on 8 traders in district Hy­derabad during crackdown against profiteers, on the ninth day of Ramazan. These actions were taken by the concerned Assistant Com­missioners and Revenue Of­ficers on the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, against the trad­ers who did not display the price lists at the proper place and charged extra price for essential items by violat­ing law. Meanwhile, a fine of 5 thousand rupees was collected from one trader in taluka City, 10 thousand rupees from one trader in taluka Latifabad, 3 thousand rupees from 3 traders in ta­luka Qasimabad and 2500 rupees were collected from 3 traders in taluka Rural.