FM Dar attends Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels today

March 21, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Foreign Minister Moham­mad Ishaq Dar is traveling on Wednesday to partici­pate in the First Nuclear En­ergy Summit, scheduled to be held in Brussels on March 21. Besides participating in the Summit, Foreign Min­ister Dar will hold bilateral meetings with leaders and foreign ministers of partic­ipating countries, a press release issued by Foreign Office said. The foreign min­ister’s participation in the Summit will contribute to further strengthening of Pa­kistan’s collaboration with International Atomic Ener­gy Agency (IAEA) and de­veloping a shared perspec­tive on peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

