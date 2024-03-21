Thursday, March 21, 2024
FM Dar to attend Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels today
Web Desk
9:35 AM | March 21, 2024
Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar will participate in the First Nuclear Energy Summit, scheduled to be held in Brussels today (Thursday).

Besides participating in the summit, Foreign Minister Dar will also hold bilateral meetings with leaders and foreign ministers of participating countries.

Foreign Minister Dar’s participation in the summit will contribute to further strengthening of Pakistan’s collaboration with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and developing a shared perspective on peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

