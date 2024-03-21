Thursday, March 21, 2024
Focus on deeds not wealth during Ramazan, says Virk

Our Staff Reporter
March 21, 2024
LAHORE  -  Founder and General Sec­retary of Dr. AQ Khan Hos­pital Trust, Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk, has said that the wealthy class should take care of Suhoor and Iftar in Ramadan. “While decorating the table through­out the year, serving the fasting peo­ple during the month of Ramazan is a better form of worship. Eleven months are long for trade, Ramazan Focus on actions, not possessions. Providing ration to the deserving in the month of Ramadan is a desirable measure, but trampling on the self-respect of the needy is absolutely not permissible,” he said. In one of his statements, Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk further said that due to the un­necessary burden of inflation, the feeling of deprivation of the poor and the poor classes increases, the common people seek relief. He said that many mafias are afraid of the mobilization of Chief Minister Pun­jab Maryam Nawaz. And it is natural to be disappointed, the Punjab gov­ernmentIt is clear from the speed and speed that soon the man-eating ghost of inflation will be bottled again and the people will take a breathe, he said.

