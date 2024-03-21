Gold rate up by Rs500 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an in­crease of Rs500 and was sold at Rs227,800 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs227,300 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs429 to Rs195,302 from Rs194,873 where­as the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs179,027 from Rs178,634, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Associa­tion reported. The price of per tola and ten gram sil­ver remained constant at Rs.2,580 and Rs.2,211.93 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $5 to $2,178 from $2,173, the Association reported.