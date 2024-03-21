Google hit with 250m Euro French fine in news copyright fight

PARIS - French regulators said Wednesday they were fining Google 250 million euros ($272 million) for breaching commitments on paying media com­panies for reproducing their content online and for using their material for its AI chatbot without telling them. Google had made commitments in 2022 to negotiate fairly with French news organisations, a year after the Competition Authority hit the US tech giant with a 500-million-euro fine over the long-running dispute. Organisations representing French magazines and newspapers -- as well as Agence France-Presse (AFP) -- had lodged a case with the regulator in 2019. Under its commitments, the US tech giant has to provide news groups with a transparent offer of payment within three months of receiving a copyright complaint. But the regula­tor said Wednesday it was imposing the new fine on Google for “failing to respect commitments made in 2022” and not negotiating in “good faith” with news publishers. The US tech giant also used content from press agencies to train its artificial intelli­gence platform -- Bard (now known as Gemini) -- without notifying them or the authority, the regulator said. Google failed to provide publishers and news agencies a technical solu­tion allowing them to object to the use of their content, “hindering” their ability to negotiate remuneration, it added. The watchdog said Google had agreed to “not dispute the facts” as part of the settlement process and proposed “a series of corrective measures” in response to the failings identified by the authority.