Govt decides to reform NACTA to counter terrorism

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday decided to reorganize the Na­tional Counter Terrorism Authority (NAC­TA) on modern lines in a move to counter the fresh wave of terrorism in the country.

Chairing a high-level meeting at NAC­TA Headquarters, the minister said that the authority would be given the role of a frontline organization to fight war against terrorism. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior, Naqvi made a first-ever visit to the headquarters of NAC­TA after assuming charge of his office.

During the meeting, National Coordina­tor NACTA Tahir Rai gave a detailed brief­ing about functions of the country’s apex body on countering terrorism and extrem­ism while Secretary Interior Aftab Akbar Durrani was also present on the occasion. The interior minister took key decisions in the huddle in the wake of recent terrorist attacks in the country including a brutal attack on a security forces’ post in Mir Ali area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Wa­ziristan district, resulting in the martyr­dom of seven Pakistan Army soldiers.

“The federal government will implement the National Action Plan (NAP) at any cost to counter the menace of terrorism,” Naqvi was quoted as saying this in the meeting. It was decided to summon a meeting of the coordination committee of NAP next week to examine progress on the implementa­tion process of the plan, which would be chaired by the interior minister himself.