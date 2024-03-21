Govt hikes RLNG prices by up to 2.58pc for consumers of Sui Gas companies

ISLAMABAD - The government has increased the prices of re-gasified lique­fied natural gas (RLNG) by up to $0.332 per million British ther­mal units (mmBtu) or 2.58 per­cent for the consumers of the Sui Gas companies for March 2024.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Wednes­day released a notification an­nouncing that the price of RLNG for consumers of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has been increased by $0.332 per mmBtu (or 2.58pc) from the month of February. Simi­larly, the cost of RLNG for con­sumers of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has been in­creased by $0.0979 per mmBtu (or 0.75pc) compared to prices during the previous month. During the month of February, the prices were reduced up to $1.2867/mmbtu or 9 percent for the consumers of both the Sui gas companies.

Ogra has incorporated the transmission and distribution losses of 8.63 percent of both the companies while calculating the RLNG prices.

As per the Ogra calculations, the weighted average sale price for SNGPL consumers has been set at $12.814 per mmBtu, while SSGC consumers will be charged $13.056 per mmBtu. In Febru­ary 2024, the RLNG prices set by OGRA were $12.492 per mmB­tu for SNGPL consumers and $12.9584 per mmBtu for SSGC consumers. Ogra said that the increase in RLNG prices is due to the increase in supply charges.

The government determines the prices of RLNG on monthly basis and since September 2023, it has been reduced only twice, while the remaining five months it was upward revised. In Sep­tember 2023, its price was in­creased by 3.08pc, in October 3.87pc, 1.2pc for November, and 10.1pc in December 2023, while in January 2024, it was reduced by 7.8 percent, and February 9 percent. For March it has been jacked up again. The revised prices for RLNG include several elements, such as charges for LNG terminals, transmission losses, port charges, and mar­gins for state-owned importers, namely Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL). These new prices were deter­mined based on the import of nine cargoes by PSO and one cargo by PLL. The average cost of PSO LNG cargoes from two dif­ferent long term contracts, cal­culated on provisional basis, was $9.4889 per mmBtu, while for the PLL one cargo the price was $9.6308 per mmBtu, said the no­tification. The revised prices are effective from March 1, 2024.