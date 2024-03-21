Gulf Outreach

The first few interactions of a new government set the ground for what bilateral ties it prioritises, how it seeks to build them, and what outcomes it expects from them. Pakistan’s new gov­ernment under the premiership of Shehbaz Sharif has set a clear tone in this regard. It seems the government values its relationship with the Gulf countries and is looking to strategise upon the histori­cal, cordial ties. First, an expression of a strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia and now urging Kuwait to speed up the multi-billion dollar deals concluded in November last year.

Not just that, President Asif Ali Zardari expresses a similar sentiment towards Bahrain, calling for an economic partnership. The rationale behind this approach is much easier to digest when we understand that the immediate crisis Pakistan needs to tackle is the economic one. Stabilising the economy through IMF programs is the logic of neces­sity. But for long-term self-sustained stability, the government seems to have an agreement on drawing investment. Proactive measures on this approach started when the caretaker government took over.

However, due to limitations in prerogative and constitutional powers, the execution of certain agreements could not be initiat­ed. The elected government certainly has all those powers and it is the right move at the right time to engage with the Gulf countries. The Gulf represents a distinct economic and strategic block for Pak­istan’s diplomacy and the government is going by the book in pri­oritising outreach to the Gulf before others. The bond of religion, a history of friendliness, economic stability and prosperous, geo­graphically in-reach – Gulf countries are Pakistan’s natural allies.

Instead of looking for and investing in relations that are prema­ture and need more time, the government is correctly picking up on bilateral ties that are no less than a strategic asset. It is also note­worthy that Qatar has a big role and say when it comes to Afghan­istan and the Taliban. In case of any strain on Afghanistan’s side, Pakistan’s best bet is to let Qatar play the mediator or at least ease out the situation. All in all, a sound foreign policy momentum has been picked by the government.