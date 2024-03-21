ICP hold 19 outlaws

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police ap­prehended 19 outlaws including five professional beggars from dif­ferent areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered stolen motorbike, drugs and weapons from their possession, a public re­lations officer said on Wednesday. He said that, following the spe­cial directions of Islamabad Capi­tal City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police have intensified crackdown against the criminal el­ements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, the Golra police team arrested two ac­cused namely Muhammad Fais­al and Gul Rehman and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their pos­session. The Tarnol police team arrested an accused namely Asif and recovered 1310 gram heroin from his possession.

Likewise, the Shams Colony po­lice team arrested two accused namely Muhammad Jamal and Sadiq Amir and recovered one knife and 86 gram heroin from their possession.

The Noon police team arrested two accused namely Danish and Raza and recovered 30 liters li­quor and one 30 bore pistol from their possession. Similarly, the Kirpa police team arrested an ac­cused namely Zahoor involved in illegally gas refilling. The Sihala police team arrested two accused namely Nawab Gul and Dawood Khan and recovered 1110 gram hashish and one 30 bore pistol from their possession.

Moreover, the Humak police team arrested two accused name­ly Atif Ishfaq and Adil Razzaq and recovered two pistols from their possession. The Bhara Kahu police team arrested an accused namely Touqeer Nadeem and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his pos­session.

The Shahzad Town police team arrested an accused namely Eht­isham ul Haq and recovered 136 gram heroin from his possession. During the crackdown against professional beggars, police teams arrested five professional beggars and registered cases against them under the beggars act. Senior po­lice officers directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priori­ty and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”, he maintained.