IHC suspends Islamabad DC’s 6-month jail in contempt case

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday suspended the six-month imprisonment awarded to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon and two others in a contempt of court case. A division bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing of the Intra Court Appeal (ICA) moved by the DC Islamabad, SSP Islamabad and SHO through Raja Rizwan Abbasi Advocate, Shah Khawar Advocate and Imran Feroze Malik.
In the ICA, the petitioners challenged a single bench’s verdict wherein Justice Babar Sattar sentenced them in a contempt of court case against DC Irfan Memon, SSP Islamabad and SHO for abusing and disregarding the high court orders declaring detention orders passed under MPO illegal, for obstructing administration of justice and denying citizens access to justice, and for setting at naught the remedies afforded by the justice system. The court also imposed Rs100,000 fine on each of them.
The petitioners urged the court to declare the single bench’s verdict as null and void and acquit them in this case.