Thursday, March 21, 2024
IHC suspends Islamabad DC’s 6-month jail in contempt case

IHC suspends Islamabad DC's 6-month jail in contempt case
Shahid Rao
March 21, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday suspended the six-month imprisonment awarded to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Is­lamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon and two others in a contempt of court case. A division bench of IHC com­prising Chief Justice of IHC Jus­tice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb con­ducted hearing of the Intra Court Appeal (ICA) moved by the DC Is­lamabad, SSP Islamabad and SHO through Raja Rizwan Abbasi Ad­vocate, Shah Khawar Advocate and Imran Feroze Malik.

In the ICA, the petitioners challenged a single bench’s ver­dict wherein Justice Babar Sat­tar sentenced them in a con­tempt of court case against DC Irfan Memon, SSP Islamabad and SHO for abusing and disregard­ing the high court orders declar­ing detention orders passed un­der MPO illegal, for obstructing administration of justice and de­nying citizens access to justice, and for setting at naught the remedies afforded by the justice system. The court also imposed Rs100,000 fine on each of them.

The petitioners urged the court to declare the single bench’s ver­dict as null and void and acquit them in this case.

Shahid Rao

