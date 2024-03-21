IRCRA to host annual Interfaith Iftar on March 29

ISLAMABAD - The International Research Council for Religious Affairs (IRCRA) is set to host its annual Interfaith Iftar Din­ner on Friday, March 29, at the prestigious Islamabad Club. IRCRA President Mu­hammad Israr Madani, in an exclusive talk with APP, said this event would serve as a beacon of religious harmo­ny, fostering dialogue and understanding among di­verse communities. He em­phasized the significance of this event in promoting re­ligious tolerance and bridg­ing differences through dialogue. He reiterated that such initiatives are integral to creating an environment of mutual respect and un­derstanding among people of different faiths. Highlight­ing the international dimen­sion of the event, Israr not­ed that the Interfaith Iftar Dinner would attract par­ticipation from diplomatic communities, showcasing Pakistan’s commitment to promoting peace and tol­erance on the global stage. The presence of diplomatic representatives would un­derscore the country’s ef­forts to portray a positive image and strengthen its ties with the international community, he added. Israr also acknowledged the on­going Lent fasts observed by the Christian community, which culminate on March 30. “The timing of the In­terfaith Iftar Dinner holds special significance as it co­incides with the conclusion of the Lent period, symbol­izing solidarity and unity among followers of differ­ent faiths,” he emphasized.