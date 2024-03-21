Thursday, March 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Japanese yen hits 16-year low vs euro

Japanese yen hits 16-year low vs euro
Agencies
March 21, 2024
Newspaper, Business

HONG KONG  -  The Japanese yen fell to a 16-year low against the euro on Wednesday as the Bank of Japan indicated that monetary policy would remain loose even after shifting out of its negative interest rate environment. The unit hit 164.48 per euro -- its weakest since 2008 -- as the difference between European Cen­tral Bank rates and the BoJ remained wide enough to prevent traders shifting their focus to Japan. The bank announced the rate hike on Tuesday -- the first in 17 years -- along with the scrapping of its control of bond yields and the purchase of risk assets as it moved away from years of its ultra loose monetary policy. However, the yen felt no benefit from the move, which was considered dovish by observers, as it had been widely expected and the bank’s boss said that he was in no rush to ramp up borrowing costs further. Analysts also pointed out that while inflation had remained above the bank’s two percent target for almost two years, the move came as the economy remained fragile and the outlook uncertain.

PTI withdraw petition for establishment of JIT

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1710912773.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024