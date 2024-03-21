Jordan outpace Pakistan 3-0 in FIFA WC Qualifiers

Jordan demonstrated their superiority by securing a convincing 3-0 victory over spirited Pakistan in a match that was crucial for both teams' aspirations in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier clash here at the Jinnah Stadium on Thursday.

Mousa Al Tamari, Jordan's standout performer, stole the limelight with a spectacular brace, while Ali Olwan added another to seal the victory for the visiting side. Jordan hit the ground running from the whistle, with Mousa Al Tamari quickly becoming a thorn in Pakistan's side. Al Tamari's brilliance was on full display as he netted two goals in the opening 10 minutes, setting a fast pace for the game.

Al Tamari’s first goal came from a well-executed volley after a cross from the right flank, leaving the Pakistani defense scrambling. Mere minutes later, Al Tamari doubled his tally with a solo effort, weaving through the defense before calmly slotting the ball past the goalkeeper.

Despite the early setback, Pakistan showed resilience. Their defense, led by captain Easah Suliman, tightened up, managing to thwart further advances from Jordan's attackers. Pakistan created several counter-attacking opportunities but struggled to find the finishing touch, leaving them trailing by two goals at halftime. The first half also saw its share of physicality, with the referee issuing a yellow card to Pakistan for aggressive challenges, reflecting their determination to claw back into the game.

The second half saw a more balanced encounter as Pakistan sought to mount a comeback. The home side enjoyed more possession and ventured into Jordan's half with more confidence. However, Jordan's defense, organized and disciplined, effectively neutralized Pakistan's attempts.

Ali Olwan's goal in the 67th minute further dampened spirits in the Pakistani camp. Capitalizing on a defensive lapse, Olwan's precise strike from just outside the box found its way into the net, extending Jordan's lead to three goals to nil. Pakistan continued to push forward, creating several more chances but failed to convert. Jordan, comfortable with their lead, managed the game well, slowing down the pace and maintaining possession. In the extra time, Pakistan’s Muhammad Waleed Khan was shown a yellow card.

Jordan's victory was a proof to their clinical finishing and solid defensive work. For Pakistan, despite the defeat, there were positive takeaways, especially their improved performance in the second half. However, their lack of good finishing in front of goal remains a concern.

Pakistan football team now faces a daunting task ahead in their quest for World Cup qualification, needing victories in all their remaining matches. Their next challenge is the away fixture against Jordan on March 26, where they will look to avenge this defeat and keep their slim qualification hopes alive.

As for Jordan, this triumph boosts their confidence and positions them favorably in Group G of the Asian Qualifiers. With a mix of experienced campaigners and emerging talents like Al Tamari, Jordan look set to make a strong push for World Cup qualification. The road to the FIFA World Cup 2026 continues to be an uphill battle for Pakistan but hope and determination remain as they prepare for the challenges ahead.