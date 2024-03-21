Karachi admin imposes fine on 120 vendors for profiteering

KARACHI - As many as 120 vendors were fined over Rs 1.2 million by the Karachi administration during checking of the prices at 411 places in the city. The fine was imposed on the vendors for violat­ing laws and price list during price checking campaign. The Kara­chi administration has launched the campaign against the illegal profi­teers and hoarders spe­cially during the holy month of Ramazan. Com­missioner Karachi Mo­hammad Saleem Rajput is supervising the drive launched in different ar­eas of the city. The Com­missioner has directed that the Magistrates in every area should check the prices and ensure the implementation of the official rates.