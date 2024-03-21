Thursday, March 21, 2024
Kate hospital says any privacy breach to be investigated

News Desk
March 21, 2024
LONDON   -   The hospital where Catherine, Princess of Wales, underwent ab­dominal surgery has said “any breach” of pa­tient information would be investigated. It fol­lows reports that staff tried to access her pri­vate medical informa­tion. The London Clinic - frequently used by roy­als - said it had “no place” for those intentionally breaching the trust of patients or colleagues. Earlier, the Information Commissioners’ Of­fice said it had received a “breach report” and was making inquiries. Al Russell, chief execu­tive of the London Clinic, said in a statement that all his employees were “acutely aware” of their “individual, professional, ethical and legal duties with regards to patient confidentiality”. “We take enormous pride in the outstanding care and discretion we aim to de­liver for all our patients that put their trust in us every day,” he continued.

News Desk

