Kate hospital says any privacy breach to be investigated

LONDON - The hospital where Catherine, Princess of Wales, underwent abdominal surgery has said “any breach” of patient information would be investigated. It follows reports that staff tried to access her private medical information. The London Clinic - frequently used by royals - said it had “no place” for those intentionally breaching the trust of patients or colleagues. Earlier, the Information Commissioners’ Office said it had received a “breach report” and was making inquiries. Al Russell, chief executive of the London Clinic, said in a statement that all his employees were “acutely aware” of their “individual, professional, ethical and legal duties with regards to patient confidentiality”. “We take enormous pride in the outstanding care and discretion we aim to deliver for all our patients that put their trust in us every day,” he continued.