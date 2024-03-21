Thursday, March 21, 2024
KSA will always stand with Pakistan: Saudi Crown 

Our Staff Reporter
March 21, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), visited Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on an official visit, says a press release issued by the Inter- Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.

During the visit, COAS called on His Royal Highness Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, The Crown Prince and Prime Minister of KSA; HRH Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Defence Minister of KSA; His Excellency General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, Chief of General Staff (CGS) Saudi Armed Forces and Engineer Talal Abdullah Al Otaibi, Assistant Minister of Defence of KSA and other senior military leadership. 

Wide ranging issues of mutual interest, includ­ing regional peace and se­curity, bilateral defence & security cooperation came under discussion, the ISPR said. Prince Moham­mad Bin Salman highlight­ed that KSA and Pakistan have historic brotherly and strong relations, and both countries have al­ways stood up for each other. The Crown Prince also expressed desire to further strengthen the bi­lateral ties and that KSA will always stand by with Pakistan in future as well. COAS thanked the Saudi leadership for the warm sentiments and support for Pakistan.

Our Staff Reporter

