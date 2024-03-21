Larkana ADC-I chairs DEPI, polio committee’s meeting

LARKANA - Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Larkana Asif Raza Chandio pre­sided over a meeting of District EPI & Polio Eradication Committee, at his office on Wednesday.

The previous polio campaign was discussed in the meeting, while the strategy for the next campaign was also formulated.

ADC-I Larkana said that polio is a contagious disease, from which every child up to 5 years of age must be vaccinated. He urged the officers of the Health Department, elected representatives, NGOs, teachers, scouts, students and so­cial workers to play their role in administering the anti-polio drops to the children, aged 5 years, dur­ing the campaign, from March 25 to 31, 2024. He directed the offi­cers of the district health depart­ment to make all out efforts for eradication of Polio from the Dis­trict. He also directed that no child should be deprived of vaccinations during the campaign.

The officials of the health de­partment gave a briefing to the ADC-I about the preparations made for the campaign. Asif Raza Chandio said that polio teams should be constituted at Union council and union committee level and committees should be formed to monitor them. He also urged the health department to ensure visit of Mobile teams to remote, katcha area and rain/flood affected areas. He assured that all teams would be provided transport facility and needed assistance to maintain the cold chain. He said that action will be taken against the officials of their negligence during campaign.