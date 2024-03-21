LTBA vows to strengthen collaboration with China

LAHORE - The newly elected President of Lahore Tax Bar Association (LTBA), Shahbaz Siddique pledged to implement a series of initiatives aimed at promoting strong and mutually beneficial cooperation between Pakistan and China in the taxation field.
Recognising the importance of collaboration between the two countries, he aims to leverage this partnership to drive economic growth and development. With the acceleration of the second phase of the construction of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), there is a growing need for effective tax policies and regulations that support these investments.
In an exclusive interview with China Economic Net, Shahbaz highlighted the significance of a robust tax framework to ensure transparency, fairness and ease of doing business for both Pakistani and Chinese companies.
He noted that the collaboration between Pakistan and China in taxation holds great potential, including exchange of expertise, investment and trade, double taxation avoidance and digital taxation.