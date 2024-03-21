LTBA vows to strengthen collaboration with China

LAHORE - The newly elected President of Lahore Tax Bar Asso­ciation (LTBA), Shahbaz Siddique pledged to im­plement a series of initia­tives aimed at promoting strong and mutually ben­eficial cooperation be­tween Pakistan and Chi­na in the taxation field.

Recognising the impor­tance of collaboration be­tween the two countries, he aims to leverage this partnership to drive eco­nomic growth and de­velopment. With the ac­celeration of the second phase of the construction of China-Pakistan Eco­nomic Corridor (CPEC), there is a growing need for effective tax policies and regulations that sup­port these investments.

In an exclusive inter­view with China Eco­nomic Net, Shahbaz high­lighted the significance of a robust tax frame­work to ensure transpar­ency, fairness and ease of doing business for both Pakistani and Chinese companies.

He noted that the col­laboration between Pa­kistan and China in taxa­tion holds great potential, including exchange of ex­pertise, investment and trade, double taxation avoidance and digital taxation.