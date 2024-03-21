Thursday, March 21, 2024
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake hits Khuzdar, adjoining areas

Web Desk
11:47 AM | March 21, 2024
An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Balochistan’s Khuzdar district on Wednesday night, morning.

According to the seismological center, the depth of the earthquake was 45 kilometers, while the epicenter was 72 kilometers in the northeast.

People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba. However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported from any part of Khuzdar so far.

Yesterday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 jolted Southern and Northern parts of Balochistan early morning.

The magnitude of the quake was 5.4 on Richter Scale, the seismic center reported.

The tremors were felt in Quetta, Noshki, Chagai, Chaman, Qila Saifullah, Pashin, Mastung and other parts.

The epicentre of the earthquake was some 150 kilometers away from Quetta and its dept was 35 kilometers in South and West, according to the seismic centre.

