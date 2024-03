Minister chairs meeting to review progress on Lawyers’ Project

ISLAMABAD - Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Federal Minister for Housing and Works, chaired a high level meeting regarding Park Road Housing Scheme, Islamabad, a project of Federal Government Employees Housing Authority and Supreme Court Bar Asso­ciation (SCBA).

Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Fed­eral Minister for Interior, Mr Shahzad Shaukat, President Supreme Court Bar Association, Syed Ali Imran, Secretary SCBA and Mr Ahsan Bhoon also at­tended the meeting along with senior office holders of SCBA.