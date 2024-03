LAHORE - Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat was met by James Hampson, Coun­try Director of the British Council, in which joint initiatives were discussed for the educational development of Punjab, enrollment of out-of-school children, teacher training and increasing the professional skills of teachers and school administration. went. In the meeting, discussions were also held on the initiation of various projects in collaboration with the British Coun­cil and the Education Department.