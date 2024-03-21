Thursday, March 21, 2024
MNA from Torghar calls on KP CM aide

Our Staff Reporter
March 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  Member of the National Assem­bly elected from NA 15 Mansehra-Torghar, Shahzada Gustasp, along with a delegation of local elites, vis­ited the office of Zahid Chanzeb, the Advisor to the Chief Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Archaeology, to extend felicitations on his assump­tion of the tourism portfolio. Dur­ing the meeting, Shahzada Gustasp highlighted various public issues in Mansehra pertaining to provincial departments.

Assuring the resolution of these is­sues, Zahid Chanzeb acknowledged the neglect suffered by Mansehra in previous governments but empha­sized the PTI government’s com­mitment to addressing the region’s challenges. He pledged joint efforts with Shahzada Gustasp to foster de­velopment and enhance the quality of life in the area, citing their shared constituency, PK-38. Chanzeb under­scored his determination to boost employment opportunities through tourism promotion, aiming to coun­teract the adverse effects of past gov­ernment policies which led to rising unemployment and inflation. He ex­pressed confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, promising tangible progress and prosperity for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Closing the meeting, Chanzeb reit­erated the government’s dedication to serving the people genuinely, striv­ing to fulfill the vision of party leader Imran Khan by establishing a welfare society akin to the state of Madinah through sincere efforts.

Our Staff Reporter

