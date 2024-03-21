MNA from Torghar calls on KP CM aide

PESHAWAR - Member of the National Assembly elected from NA 15 Mansehra-Torghar, Shahzada Gustasp, along with a delegation of local elites, visited the office of Zahid Chanzeb, the Advisor to the Chief Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Archaeology, to extend felicitations on his assumption of the tourism portfolio. During the meeting, Shahzada Gustasp highlighted various public issues in Mansehra pertaining to provincial departments.
Assuring the resolution of these issues, Zahid Chanzeb acknowledged the neglect suffered by Mansehra in previous governments but emphasized the PTI government’s commitment to addressing the region’s challenges. He pledged joint efforts with Shahzada Gustasp to foster development and enhance the quality of life in the area, citing their shared constituency, PK-38. Chanzeb underscored his determination to boost employment opportunities through tourism promotion, aiming to counteract the adverse effects of past government policies which led to rising unemployment and inflation. He expressed confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, promising tangible progress and prosperity for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Closing the meeting, Chanzeb reiterated the government’s dedication to serving the people genuinely, striving to fulfill the vision of party leader Imran Khan by establishing a welfare society akin to the state of Madinah through sincere efforts.