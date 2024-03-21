Thursday, March 21, 2024
Ombudsman resolves 38 complaints

OUR STAFF REPORT
March 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  On the orders of Provincial Ombudsman Punjab Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, various provin­cial departments, secretary Punjab Workers Wel­fare Fund Lahore, administrative Officer Provincial Welfare Fund Board Punjab, Punjab Government Servants Benevolent Fund Board Lahore, secretary Workers Welfare Board Labour and Human Resourc­es Department paid marriage grant, death grant, farewell grant of Rs 72 lakh to 36 applicants. Also, due to efforts of Ombudsman Punjab, Additional Di­rector Grievance Redress Cell, Punjab Social Protec­tion Lahore, District Monitoring Officer Education and Punjab Education Sector Reform Programme La­hore paid educational scholarships worth more than Rs 16 lakh to 38 students, who received educational scholarships. According to a spokesman for the of­fice, 38 applicants belonging to different districts had complained that they were not paid educational scholarships despite several attempts.

FM Dar to attend Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels today

