Pakistan, US pledge to bolster bilateral trade

Imran Ali Kundi
March 21, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan and United States have pledged to boost the bilateral trade. US Ambassador Donald Blome called on Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday to discuss and explore avenues for enhanc­ing bilateral trade and investment between the two countries. During the meeting, both acknowledged the importance of leveraging people-to-people contacts and instilling con­fidence within the business communities of both countries to bolster trade volume.

Minister Khan emphasized the need for a comprehensive package of initiatives in various sectors including digital trade, mining, energy, climate, services, and the environment. Highlighting the gov­ernment’s commitment to prioritize the economy, Minister Khan underscored the significance of building confidence among traders and investors.

He reiterated the Ministry of Com­merce’s dedication to facilitating busi­nesses in all sectors, aiming to encourage increased investment in Pakistan.

Acknowledging the positive role played by the Pakistani-American community in the United States, Ambassador Blome commended their contributions to various fields, particularly in politics and business.

