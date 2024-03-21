Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism from across border: PM

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has proposed formulation of a joint strategy to Afghanistan with the sincerity of purpose to defeat the scourge of rising terrorism from across the border.
He expressed the confidence that the neighbouring country will seriously consider his proposal and work with Pakistan to make the region abode of peace.
The prime minister made these remarks while chairing the federal cabinet meeting here yesterday.
The prime minister said collective efforts against terrorism will help establish peace in the region and address other issues such as that of poverty.
Expressing strong resolve and determination of the government against rising terrorism, the PM made it clear that Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism emanating from across the western border. The PM said security of geographical frontiers of Pakistan are a redline.
He said Pakistan desires to have cordial relations with the neighbouring fraternal country (Afghanistan) to promote trade and economic relations.
“However, it is not acceptable that the land of the neighbouring country is used for terrorism against Pakistan”, remarked the PM. Highlighting the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in the war on terrorism, the prime minister reaffirmed the commitment to wipe out the menace of terrorism as was done previously.
The Prime Minister paid glowing tributes to the sacrifices of the security forces and their families. Talking about the economic situation, the Prime Minister said the country is compelled to secure another IMF package. The prime minister however affirmed the commitment to revive the economy and help it stand on its own feet.
“We have taken a conscious decision to minimize borrowing and gradually rid the country of loans”, the PM remarked.
He said an enabling environment will be created to attract investments across various sectors including agriculture, industries, Information Technology and mines and minerals.
He said Special Investment Facilitation Council is serving as a robust platform to facilitate investment in the country.
Alluding to the pending tax cases worth Rs2400 billion, the Prime Minister appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to direct the courts to dispose of these cases at the earliest.
The Prime Minister also expressed the resolve to enhance the tax base and bring the potential sectors into the tax net.
He said the FBR will be completely digitalized. For this purpose, the process of hiring consultants will be completed by the third or fourth week of the next month. He said the digitalization process will be supervised to ensure its early completion. He said the services of honest and dedicated officers in the FBR will be duly recognized.
Shehbaz Sharif said a committee has also been established to cut the expenditures of the government. He assured that its recommendations will be fully implemented.
He said there will be zero tolerance to electricity and gas pilferage. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts amongst the federal and provincial governments to steer the country out of multifaceted challenges.
Shehbaz Sharif expressed the confidence that the cabinet will live up to the confidence of the masses in terms of its performance and responsibility.
During the meeting, the prime minister and his cabinet members decided to voluntarily forgo their salaries and other perks and privileges in line with the austerity drive of the government. The president of Pakistan has already decided not to draw salary and other privileges.
The Cabinet Division has notified the decision taken in the cabinet meeting.
The cabinet also accorded approval for the formation of Pakistan International Airlines Holding Company, which is a significant step forward toward privatization of the national flag carrier. The cabinet was briefed about the Staff Level Agreement with the International Monetary Fund by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb to revive the national economy and boost investors’ confidence.
Meanwhile, the prime minister while chairing the first meeting of the special committee on legal and judicial reforms here, instructed the committee to immediately prepare a package of constitutional and legal amendments for judicial reforms.
He expressed the desire that purpose of the reforms is to provide people easy and prompt justice. The PM directed to formulate a plan of action to ease the legal procedures for the convenience of the common man.
Regarding tax matters, the Prime Minister said tax procedure and laws should be made easy for the general public, especially the business community.
He advised the committee to present legal suggestions to ensure effective tax collections.
The prime minister, while chairing another meeting to review the economic situation, directed the authorities concerned to consult international experts and national stakeholders regarding initiatives for economic stability and development of the country. He said the government will focus on increasing the tax net to increase revenue instead of levying more taxes. The prime minister said provision of access to the global market will be ensured to the export industry and small, medium and large scale industries will be developed in the country.