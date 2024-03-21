Pakistan won’t be an easy team to compete: Jordan football coach

LAHORE - Jordan’s national football team coach, Hussein Amutah, believes that Pakistan won’t be an easy team to compete in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Round 2 matches.
Talking to media during a pre-match press conference held on Wednesday, Amutah, reflecting on Jordan’s commendable performance in the recent Asia Cup, expressed his optimism and confidence in his side’s prospects. “The Asia Cup has significantly boosted our team’s morale, and we are geared up to exhibit top-notch football,” he said.
The Jordan coach added that despite football’s popularity in Jordan, no game is taken lightly, highlighting the meticulous preparations undertaken for the qualifiers. “Every game for Jordan is important. We have prepared well for FIFA Qualifier matches against Pakistan.”
On the other side, Pakistan’s men’s football team coach, Stephen Constantine, mirrored Amutah’s respect for the opposition, praising his team’s efforts in the Asia Cup as well. He emphasized the developmental phase of the Pakistani team, focusing on gaining valuable experience and aiming for a spot in the World Cup group stage. “Building a new team is our priority, and exposure through international matches is key to our players’ growth,” he remarked.
Constantine also outlined plans for Pakistan to face various international teams, pointing out the necessity of experience for his squad. “Our players lack experience and my focus right now is the Asian Qualifiers and the SAFF Cup. I want to see the best football team of Pakistan and it is vital to start a proper and professional football league in the country to nurture talent and achieve superior results in the long term,” he asserted.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Round 2 match between Pakistan and Jordan is scheduled for today (Thursday) at the Jinnah Stadium of the Pakistan Sports Complex, with the return leg set for March 26 in Jordan.
The announced Pakistan squad comprises a blend of experienced and emerging talents, poised to represent the nation on this significant stage. The roster includes goalkeepers Yousuf Butt, Saqib Hanif, Abdul Basit, and Hassan Ali; defenders Easah Suliman, Abdullah Iqbal, Mamoon Musa, and others; midfielders Rahis Nabi, Harun Hamid, Alamgir Ghazi, among others; and forwards Fareed Ullah, Waleed Khan, Imran Kayani, and Adeel Younis, ready to make their mark in the upcoming qualifiers.