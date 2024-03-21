Pakpattan Police vigorous crackdown yields historic drug seizures, arrests

PAKPATTAN - In a relentless pursuit against drug trafficking, the Pakpattan Police, under the steadfast direction of Pun­jab Inspector General of Po­lice (IGP), Dr Usman Anwar, have achieved unprecedent­ed success. This year alone, the Pakpattan police force has demonstrated unwav­ering determination and unyielding commitment in its crusade against drug dealers, resulting in the ap­prehension of 328 individu­als involved in illicit drug activities across the district.

The concerted efforts of the Pakpattan Police have culminated in the registra­tion of 327 cases against drug peddlers. More remark­ably, a staggering amount of contraband valued at Rs20 million has been confiscated from the possession of these arrested individuals, mark­ing a significant milestone in the history of Pakpattan’s law enforcement.

The seizures include 126- kg of hashish, 3-kg of opium, 1-kg of heroin, and a sub­stantial haul of 3,800 litres of alcohol, underscoring the comprehensive nature of the police operation and the scale of the illicit drug trade that has plagued the region.

Commenting on these monumental achievements, District Police Officer (DPO) Pakpattan, Tariq Wilayat, reiterated the unwavering commitment of the Pakpat­tan Police force to eradicate the menace of drug traffick­ing from the fabric of society. Aligned with the visionary directives of IGP, Dr Usman Anwar, the crackdown on drug dealers continues un­abated, with every available resource being marshaled to stem the tide of narcotics and poison killers inundat­ing our communities.

The tireless efforts of the Pakpattan Police exemplify their dedication to uphold­ing the rule of law and safe­guarding the well-being of the citizens. The successful operation underscores the resolve of law enforcement agencies to combat the scourge of drug trafficking, protect vulnerable segments of society, and ensure a safer and healthier future for all residents of Pakpattan.

As the guardians of justice and the vanguards of public safety, the Pakpattan Police remain resolute in their mission to disrupt and dis­mantle criminal networks that seek to profit at the ex­pense of societal harmony.

The achievements of the Pakpattan Police serve as a testament to their profes­sionalism, vigilance, and unwavering commitment to the pursuit of justice.