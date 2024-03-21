Pakpattan Police vigorous crackdown yields historic drug seizures, arrests

PAKPATTAN - In a relentless pursuit against drug trafficking, the Pakpattan Police, under the steadfast direction of Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr Usman Anwar, have achieved unprecedented success. This year alone, the Pakpattan police force has demonstrated unwavering determination and unyielding commitment in its crusade against drug dealers, resulting in the apprehension of 328 individuals involved in illicit drug activities across the district.
The concerted efforts of the Pakpattan Police have culminated in the registration of 327 cases against drug peddlers. More remarkably, a staggering amount of contraband valued at Rs20 million has been confiscated from the possession of these arrested individuals, marking a significant milestone in the history of Pakpattan’s law enforcement.
The seizures include 126- kg of hashish, 3-kg of opium, 1-kg of heroin, and a substantial haul of 3,800 litres of alcohol, underscoring the comprehensive nature of the police operation and the scale of the illicit drug trade that has plagued the region.
Commenting on these monumental achievements, District Police Officer (DPO) Pakpattan, Tariq Wilayat, reiterated the unwavering commitment of the Pakpattan Police force to eradicate the menace of drug trafficking from the fabric of society. Aligned with the visionary directives of IGP, Dr Usman Anwar, the crackdown on drug dealers continues unabated, with every available resource being marshaled to stem the tide of narcotics and poison killers inundating our communities.
The tireless efforts of the Pakpattan Police exemplify their dedication to upholding the rule of law and safeguarding the well-being of the citizens. The successful operation underscores the resolve of law enforcement agencies to combat the scourge of drug trafficking, protect vulnerable segments of society, and ensure a safer and healthier future for all residents of Pakpattan.
As the guardians of justice and the vanguards of public safety, the Pakpattan Police remain resolute in their mission to disrupt and dismantle criminal networks that seek to profit at the expense of societal harmony.
The achievements of the Pakpattan Police serve as a testament to their professionalism, vigilance, and unwavering commitment to the pursuit of justice.