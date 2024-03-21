The Battle of Waterloo in 1815 stands as one of the most significant conflicts in Europe­an history, marking the final defeat of Na­poleon Bonaparte and the end of the Napoleon­ic Wars. Fought near Waterloo, Belgium, the battle pitted Napoleon’s French forces against a coalition led by the Duke of Wellington and Gebhard Leb­erecht von Blücher. The decisive engagement lasted just one day but resulted in a resounding victory for the coalition forces. Napoleon’s defeat led to his ab­dication and subsequent exile, reshaping the politi­cal landscape of Europe and heralding a new era of peace after years of conflict and upheaval.