Patients grapple with goiter, jaundice as insulin, PCR tests remain scarce atSialkot hospital

SIALKOT - A dire situation has unfolded at the Government Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital, where patients have been enduring severe health complications such as goiter and jaundice due to critical shortages of insulin and PCR tests. Dr Abdul Sattar, Head of the Pathology Department, lamented the scarcity of testing kits, highlighting that they possess only one kit for conducting essential tests, whereas the demand for eight kits remains unmet. This shortage has impeded accurate diagnoses, exacerbating the suffering of patients.
In addition to the scarcity of testing supplies, diabetic patients are grappling with insulin shortages, amplifying their health concerns. Dr Rana Ilyas, the hospital’s Medical Superintendent, disclosed unsuccessful attempts to procure insulin through multiple tender processes, as pharmaceutical companies refrained from participation. This stark shortfall in insulin availability has left diabetic patients vulnerable and underserved.
While efforts are underway to address the crisis, with other hospitals, including cardiology facilities, engaging in exchanges to procure insulin, the situation remains precarious at Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital. Urgent interventions are imperative to alleviate the suffering of patients and ensure access to essential medical supplies.
SIALKOT DC CHAIRS DDMA MEETING
A meeting of the District Emergency Board/Disaster Management Authority was held under the chairmanship of the deputy commissioner. Emergency services and community training programme of Rescue 1122 were reviewed in the meeting. DC Muhammad Zulqarnain directed the Rescue 1122 to expand the scope of the programme to provide community training to citizens and people working in industries, hospitals, schools, colleges and other commercial buildings. He issued necessary instructions to the civil defence officer for the operation against mini petrol pumps in the district. The deputy commissioner directed the incharge District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to prepare pre-flood arrangements and submit a comprehensive report so that the district flood management plan could be prepared.