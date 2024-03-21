PCB announces schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan

LAHORE - Pakistan are all set to host their final set of ICC Wom­en’s Championship 2022-25 matches at home as West Indies are scheduled to ar­rive in Karachi on 14 April to feature in eight white-ball matches. Three ODIs – part of ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 – will be played at the National Bank Stadium, Kara­chi on 18, 21 and 23 April. The ODI series will be followed by five T20Is, to be played at the same venue. The T20Is are scheduled for 26, 28, 30 April, 2 and 3 May. The ODIs are set to begin at 330pm PKT, while the first ball in the T20Is will be bowled at 730pm PKT. Pakistan women’s team are currently ranked third in the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25, securing 16 points from 18 matches, whereas the West Indies women’s team are positioned at number nine with eight points from 12 outings. In the ICC Wom­en’s T20I rankings, Pakistan are placed at eighth position, while West Indies occupy the sixth spot. The forthcoming West Indies women’s team tour to Pakistan will be their second tour since 2021. West Indies last visited Karachi in November 2021 and featured in three ODIs. The upcoming ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 series will also be the fourth series hosted at home by PCB. Sri Lanka (June 2022), Ireland (Nov 2022) and South Africa (Sep 2023) women’s cricket teams have visited Pakistan during this period. Pakistan’s last series in the ICC Women’s Cham­pionship 2022-25 will be the tour to England taking place in May this year. Head of Women’s Cricket Tania Mallick said: “We extend a warm welcome to the West Indies women’s team to Paki­stan for the upcoming series. Hosting the fourth women’s championship series at home within the 2022-25 cycle is a testament to PCB’s commit­ment to promoting women’s cricket and providing our players with opportunities to shine on the international stage. “The forthcoming se­ries against West Indies is not just about cricket; it’s about developing relationships and strengthening bonds between cricketing nations.”