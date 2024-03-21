Thursday, March 21, 2024
PEC announces `Seed Funding Scheme for Engineering Startups’

March 21, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan Engineering Coun­cil (PEC) Innovation and Entre­preneurship Committee (ICE) has invited engineering startups to submission of business pro­posals under its `Seed Funding Scheme for Engineering Startups’.The business proposals address­ing key challenges and opportuni­ties in the engineering sector with a focus on sustainable technolo­gy development in Agri-tech and Smart-tech are sought from the engineers.

About the thematic areas for this scheme, the official of PEC said that the themes for the pro­posals are Agri-tech and Smart-Tech. Agri-tech is crucial to en­hance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability in the sector of agri­culture such as food security, envi­ronmental sustainability, and in­creasing demand for agricultural products, integration of technol­ogy in agriculture continues to evolve, offering new opportunities for innovation and improvement in farming practices. 

It also emphasizes the adop­tion of waste-to-product and waste-to-energy approaches to reduce environmental impact. Smart-tech plays a pivotal role in modern society, revolutionizing various sectors with its efficiency and innovation. From enhancing communication through intercon­nected devices to optimizing re­source management. Smart-tech fosters conveience, sustainabili­ty, and economic growth. By har­nessing data-driven insights and automation, smart-tech not only streamlines daily tasks but also paves the way for a more intercon­nected and sustainable future.

