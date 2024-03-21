PHC halts Election Commission’s action against CM Gandapur

PESHAWAR - The Peshawar High Court has taken action against the Election Commission’s move to halt proceedings against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for allegedly concealing assets. The High Court not only suspended the Election Commission’s action on Gandapur’s disqualification but also halted his appearance before the Election Commission on March 26, issuing a notice to the Election Commission in this regard.
During the hearing of the case, Justice Ijaz Anwar remarked that after the Supreme Court’s decision, no institution has the authority to declare someone “Sadiq” and “Amin”. A two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court, consisting of Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Waqar Ahmed, heard the review petition against the Election Commission’s action against Gandapur. The petition was filed by lawyers Syed Sikander Shah and Alam Khan Adeenzi. The petitioner’s lawyers informed the court that a resident of Dera Ismail Khan, Muhammad Kafeel, had filed a petition with the Election Commission, stating that Gandapur had hidden his assets, thus he was not honest and trustworthy. The Election Commission, while approving the petition for regular hearing, summoned Ali Amin Gandapur for March 26.
The lawyers said the Election Commission’s action on the said application was illegal since the Chief Minister’s notification has already been issued.