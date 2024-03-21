PHC halts Election Commission’s action against CM Gandapur

PESHAWAR - The Peshawar High Court has taken action against the Elec­tion Commission’s move to halt proceedings against Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for alleged­ly concealing assets. The High Court not only suspended the Election Commission’s action on Gandapur’s disqualification but also halted his appearance before the Election Commis­sion on March 26, issuing a no­tice to the Election Commission in this regard.

During the hearing of the case, Justice Ijaz Anwar re­marked that after the Supreme Court’s decision, no institution has the authority to declare someone “Sadiq” and “Amin”. A two-member bench of the Pe­shawar High Court, consist­ing of Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Waqar Ahmed, heard the review petition against the Election Commission’s action against Gandapur. The peti­tion was filed by lawyers Syed Sikander Shah and Alam Khan Adeenzi. The petitioner’s law­yers informed the court that a resident of Dera Ismail Khan, Muhammad Kafeel, had filed a petition with the Election Com­mission, stating that Gandapur had hidden his assets, thus he was not honest and trust­worthy. The Election Commis­sion, while approving the pe­tition for regular hearing, summoned Ali Amin Gandapur for March 26.

The lawyers said the Election Commission’s action on the said application was illegal since the Chief Minister’s notification has already been issued.