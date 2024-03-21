PM applauds security forces for foiling attack on Gwadar Port Authority Complex

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended heartfelt congratulations to the security forces for successful thwarting of the attack on the Gwadar Port Authority Complex.

In a statement, he said bravery and professional skills exhibited by the security forces in facing the attackers deserve high praise.

The Prime Minister expressed deep respect for the security forces personnel, who laid down their lives in the operation against terrorists. He said courageous sons of the nation, by sacrificing their lives in the fight against terrorists, are safeguarding the integrity of Pakistan.

Extending solidarity and condolences to the families of the martyrs, Shehbaz Sharif said the security forces' commendable bravery and timely action resulting in the failure of the attack and elimination of the attackers are laudable.

He said those targeting the peace of Gwadar, Balochistan, attempted to disrupt Pakistan's economic progress and inflict hardship on its people.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed the resolve that with the grace of Allah Almighty and the support of the nation, all internal and external conspiracies against Pakistan will be foiled.