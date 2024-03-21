Police arrest accused involved in F-9 Park sexual assault case

ISLAMABAD - The investigators of Margalla police station have arrested an accused for his alleged involvement in sexually assaulting a 12 year old girl in F-9 Park, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday. Earlier, a case under section 376 of PPC was also registered against the accused identified as Sajid Ali while cops obtained his physical remand from court of law for further investigation, he said.
According to him, the family of the victim girl lodged complaint with PS Margalla that an unknown man allegedly raped 12 year old girl in F-9 Park and managed to flee after committing henious crime.Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan took immediate notice of the incident and issued directions to ensure the arrest of the accused on a priority basis, he said adding that a special investigation team was formed under the supervision of the SSP Investigation Masood Bangish.
A police team, led by SSP Investigation, carried out a raid and held the accused involved in rape of 12 year old girl, he said.
Senior police officers appreciated the performance of the police team and emphasized that crimes of this nature against women and children are utterly unacceptable and that those responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.