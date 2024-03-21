Police arrest accused involved in F-9 Park sexual assault case

ISLAMABAD - The investigators of Margalla police station have arrested an accused for his alleged in­volvement in sexually assaulting a 12 year old girl in F-9 Park, informed a police spokes­man on Wednesday. Earlier, a case under sec­tion 376 of PPC was also registered against the accused identified as Sajid Ali while cops obtained his physical remand from court of law for further investigation, he said.

According to him, the family of the vic­tim girl lodged complaint with PS Margal­la that an unknown man allegedly raped 12 year old girl in F-9 Park and managed to flee after committing henious crime.Islam­abad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan took immediate notice of the incident and issued directions to ensure the arrest of the accused on a priority basis, he said adding that a special investigation team was formed under the supervision of the SSP Investigation Masood Bangish.

A police team, led by SSP Investigation, carried out a raid and held the accused in­volved in rape of 12 year old girl, he said.

Senior police officers appreciated the per­formance of the police team and empha­sized that crimes of this nature against wom­en and children are utterly unacceptable and that those responsible will be held accounta­ble to the fullest extent of the law.