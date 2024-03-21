Thursday, March 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Police arrest accused involved in F-9 Park sexual assault case

Israr Ahmad
March 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -  The investigators of Margalla police station have arrested an accused for his alleged in­volvement in sexually assaulting a 12 year old girl in F-9 Park, informed a police spokes­man on Wednesday. Earlier, a case under sec­tion 376 of PPC was also registered against the accused identified as Sajid Ali while cops obtained his physical remand from court of law for further investigation, he said. 

According to him, the family of the vic­tim girl lodged complaint with PS Margal­la that an unknown man allegedly raped 12 year old girl in F-9 Park and managed to flee after committing henious crime.Islam­abad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan took immediate notice of the incident and issued directions to ensure the arrest of the accused on a priority basis, he said adding that a special investigation team was formed under the supervision of the SSP Investigation Masood Bangish. 

Structural reforms to help tame Pakistan's fiscal challenge

A police team, led by SSP Investigation, carried out a raid and held the accused in­volved in rape of 12 year old girl, he said. 

Senior police officers appreciated the per­formance of the police team and empha­sized that crimes of this nature against wom­en and children are utterly unacceptable and that those responsible will be held accounta­ble to the fullest extent of the law.

Tags:

Israr Ahmad

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1710974010.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024