HYDERABAD - Police in an ongoing drive launched against criminals claimed to have arrested four gamblers and recovered stake money from their possession. Po­lice spokesman told here on Wednesday that Pinyari police team acting on a tip-off conducted raid and ap­prehended four gamblers identified as Sajjad Solangi, Abdul Ltif Awan, Muham­mad Muzamil Qureshi and Owais Jatoi.