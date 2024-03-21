PPP seeks national effort on climate change

ISLAMABAD - Vice President of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman yesterday highlighted the alarming findings of the World Air Quality Re­port 2023, shedding light on Pakistan’s worrisome position as the second most polluted country globally.

According to the International orga­nization IQAir’s annual report, Pakistan ranked second in the list of the most pol­luted cities in the world in 2023, just be­hind Bangladesh. While emphasizing the gravity of the situation, Sherry Rehman pointed out that there exists no sub­stantial disparity between the air pol­lution rates of Pakistan and Bangladesh. She stressed that the average amount of pollution in the air should ideally be around 2.5 micrograms per cubic meter (PM2.5), as per global standards. How­ever, raising concerns, Sherry Rehman revealed that in 2023, Pakistan recorded a dangerously high average air pollution level of 73.7 PM2.5, a figure significantly exceeding the acceptable standard. This elevated level of pollution poses severe risks to public health, she warned.