Pregnant woman dies after operation by quack in Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD - A pregnant woman died during operation car­ried out by an alleged quack in Sukheki, suburb of Hafizabad, police said on Wednesday. Accord­ing to police, quack Ansar and his wife Wajiha alias Sabah performed the operation which re­sulted in the pregnant woman’s death. The family of the victim woman has lodged a complaint at the local police station seeking action against the quack and his wife. However, the accused have escaped and the concerned police station SHO said that they will arrest them soon.

MAN KILLED IN TRUCK-BIKE COLLISION

A man was killed when an overspeeding truck hit a motorcycle in Sukheke area of Hafizabad on Wednesday. According to details, the accident took place on Lahore Motorway where a reck­less driven truck knocked down a motorcycle. As a result of accident, the motorcyclist youth was killed on the spot and truck driver escaped the scene. The body was shifted to hospital and po­lice after registering a case against truck driver at large started raids for his arrest.