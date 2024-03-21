President Zardari calls for expanding Pak-Japan ties

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari has called for expanding the scope of bilateral coopera­tion between Pakistan and Japan across a wide spectrum of areas, especially trade, investment, economy, culture and people-to-people contacts.

He said that Pakistan was a huge mar­ket and Japanese businesses should ben­efit from the economic opportunities by investing in diverse sectors.

The President expressed these views while talking to the Ambassador of Ja­pan to Pakistan, Mr Mitsuhiro Wada, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Wednesday.

Talking to the ambassador, the presi­dent said that both countries had been enjoying long-standing relations, which needed to be further cemented for the mutual benefit of the two sides.

He highlighted that Japan had been a key development partner of Pakistan that had been supporting Pakistan’s socio-economic development in different sec­tors under the Japan International Coop­eration Agency (JICA).

He further said that Pakistan had a huge population and could send trained work­force and professionals to help Japan fulfil its requirement for human resources.

The President said that Japanese au­tomobile companies, based in Pakistan, should enhance production to export their products from Pakistan.

He stated that the Japanese banks should also be encouraged to come back and initiate their operations in Pakistan.

The President reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to overcome its current socio-eco­nomic challenges.

The Japanese Ambassador said that Pakistan had a strategic location and a huge population, and Japanese compa­nies were interested in these potential areas. He called for further strengthening the existing bilateral cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

He informed that the export of Paki­stani mangoes to Japan was growing.

The Ambassador also termed the visit of former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhut­to Zardari to Japan a success, saying the young generation of Pakistan could play a strong role in making it a prosperous country.

Mitsuhiro Wada warmly congratulated the President on becoming the President for the second time and conveyed the re­gards of the Japanese Emperor His Maj­esty Naruhito. The President thanked the Ambassador for the felicitations and asked him to convey his warm regards to the Emperor of Japan.

He also fondly recalled his visit to Japan and meeting with the former Emperor of Japan, His Majesty Akihito. He thanked the Japanese Government for its support to Pakistan in the aftermath of the devas­tating floods in 2022.

Later, the Ambassador of Yemen to Pak­istan, Mr Mohammad Motahar Alashabi, also called on President Asif Ali Zardari and felicitated him on assuming his office.

During the meeting, the President said that Pakistan and Yemen enjoyed excel­lent bilateral relations based on shared bonds of religion, culture and values. Both sides emphasised the need for further in­creasing mutually beneficial cooperation.

The President also thanked the Ambas­sador of Yemen for felicitations.