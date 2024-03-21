Price control magistrates conducting rigorous operations, says DC Rafia

LAHORE - The district administration has intensi­fied price control measures following the Punjab chief minister’s directives and conducted raids at 2,670 points, resulting in the ar­rest of 63 violators during the last 24 hours. Lahore Deputy Com­missioner Rafia Haider told the media here on Wednesday that the price control magistrates imposed fines on 248 shopkeepers and sealed various sale points. Around 74 individuals are facing cases over illegal profiteering. In an effort to ensure the sale of essential commodities at prescribed rates, stringent monitoring is underway across the city and price control magistrates are conducting rigorous operations. A total of 39,305 locations were inspected and 46 points were sealed during the last month, while 1,084 individuals were arrested over profiteering and a fine was also imposed on 4,037 shopkeepers. Cases were also registered against 1,535 individuals.