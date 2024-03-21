Prioritising mental health

I am writing this letter to draw your attention to a critical issue that affects countless individuals in our community: limited access to mental health services. As our community continues to grow, we must prioritise the mental well-be­ing of its citizens.

Access to mental health servic­es plays a pivotal role in the over­all health of our community. Un­fortunately, many individuals face significant challenges in obtaining the care and support they need. Long waiting times, limited re­sources, and financial constraints are just a few barriers that hinder access to mental health servic­es. The impact of these barriers is far-reaching. Individuals in need of mental health support may ex­perience a decline in their overall well-being, affecting not only their personal lives but also their abil­ity to contribute positively to the community. The consequences of untreated mental health issues can extend to our schools, work­places, and families.

I urge our community lead­ers and policymakers to priori­tise mental health and allocate resources to improve access to mental health services. This in­cludes increased funding for men­tal health community centres, ini­tiatives to reduce waiting times, and efforts to make mental health services more accessible and af­fordable. Furthermore, raising awareness about available men­tal health resources and eliminat­ing the stigma surrounding men­tal health is crucial. By fostering an open and supportive communi­ty dialogue, we can encourage in­dividuals to seek help without fear of judgment.

It is my sincere hope that through collaborative efforts, we can work towards creating a community that values and prioritises mental health. By investing in accessible and comprehensive mental health services, we not only enhance the well-being of individuals but also contribute to the overall strength and resilience of our community.

FALAK NAZ,

Karachi.