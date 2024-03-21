PTI, Imran move SC against general elections

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) and its founder Imran Khan Wednesday filed a petition in the Supreme Court un­der Article 184(3) of the Constitution against the general elections 2024.

The PTI and Imran cited the Fed­eration, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) as respondents.

They claimed that the election re­sults were manipulated and the ECP failed to hold free and fair elections. They said that the only way to bring stability and ensure political and eco­nomic justice in Pakistan is to inves­tigate and fix election irregularities.

It maintained that the former rul­ing party was not allowed to under­take its election campaign as the par­ty workers’ houses were raided, and nomination papers were snatched along with ECP’s decision to take the ‘bat’ symbol from PTI.

The party also maintained that there was abundant evidence in the form of video clips, media reports, and press statements by local and international media about the poll fraud, following which a judicial probe is demanded.

The petitioners said that the Con­stitution of Pakistan guarantees po­litical justice through free, fair and transparent elections so that the authority in Pakistan is exercised by the truly chosen representatives of Pakistan.

The petitioners demanded of the Supreme Court to constitute a judi­cial commission, consisting of serv­ing SC judges to inquire, audit and examine the manner and process of general elections 2024, and the de­velopments taking place thereafter.