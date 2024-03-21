Thursday, March 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PTI, Imran move SC against general elections

Demand judicial commission to investigate election ‘irregularities’

PTI, Imran move SC against general elections
Shahid Rao
March 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) and its founder Imran Khan Wednesday filed a petition in the Supreme Court un­der Article 184(3) of the Constitution against the general elections 2024.

The PTI and Imran cited the Fed­eration, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) as respondents.

They claimed that the election re­sults were manipulated and the ECP failed to hold free and fair elections. They said that the only way to bring stability and ensure political and eco­nomic justice in Pakistan is to inves­tigate and fix election irregularities.

It maintained that the former rul­ing party was not allowed to under­take its election campaign as the par­ty workers’ houses were raided, and nomination papers were snatched along with ECP’s decision to take the ‘bat’ symbol from PTI.

Structural reforms to help tame Pakistan's fiscal challenge

The party also maintained that there was abundant evidence in the form of video clips, media reports, and press statements by local and international media about the poll fraud, following which a judicial probe is demanded.

The petitioners said that the Con­stitution of Pakistan guarantees po­litical justice through free, fair and transparent elections so that the authority in Pakistan is exercised by the truly chosen representatives of Pakistan.

The petitioners demanded of the Supreme Court to constitute a judi­cial commission, consisting of serv­ing SC judges to inquire, audit and examine the manner and process of general elections 2024, and the de­velopments taking place thereafter.

Tags:

Shahid Rao

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1710974010.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024