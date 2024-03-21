PTI opposes govt’s plan to better laws governing social media

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday op­posed any plan of the federal government to bring “better laws” to regulate social media in the country. A PTI spokesperson demanding an immediate resto­ration of ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) alleged that it was the old habit of Sharif family and Pakistan Peoples Party to use traditional and social media for their negative propaganda under the guise of media legislation.

Coming down hard on the statement of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi that the country needed better laws to regulate internet free speech, he said that the “fake government” of Form-47s and its ministers’ non-serious statements regarding the closure of social media platform ‘X’ were mak­ing mockery of the so-called democratic system.

PTI spokesperson went on to say that the gov­ernment’s unjustified shutdown of X provided op­portunities to the world to ridicule Pakistan. He recalled that even the international human rights organizations were also raising voices against sus­pension of social media platforms in the country for the last 32 days. The spokesperson stated that the constitution was practically suspended and the basic constitutional rights were being crushed by power-wielders during the last 23 months, be­sides curbing freedom of speech and press.

He said that all coercive tactics, ranging from enforced disappearances to blackmailing families, were being utilized to target the impartial journal­ists and social media activists. He added that the state was taking these steps to strangulate free­dom of speech and press to establish its “uncon­stitutional” control over the media. The spokes­person continued that the “people-rejected PDM-2 undemocratic government” was committing viola­tion of all fundamental and constitutional rights without any fear of accountability.

He pointed out that the basic constitutional right of freedom of expression had been usurped in or­der to hide the facts of alleged poll fraud and to “im­pose the people-rejected clique on the nation once again.” The PTI spokesperson made it clear that the closure of social media websites without any rea­son and justification was a clear violation of Article 19 of the Constitution and international laws.