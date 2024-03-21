PTI withdraw petition for establishment of JIT

PESHAWAR - A petition for setting up a joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate the May 9 and 10, 2023 inci­dents has been withdrawn by Qazi Anwar, Advocate of Insaf Lawyers Forum, who appeared in the court. A tow member bench of the Peshawar High Court, headed by Justice Atiq Shah and comprising Justice Sa­hibzada Asadullah, was hearing of the petition. Qazi Anwar, Advocate of Insaf Lawyers Forum appeared before the court and plead­ed that he is directed by his counsel to withdraw the petition for the establish­ment of a Joint Investiga­tion Team (JIT). “Now the elected provincial govern­ment has taken over,” Qazi Anwar Advocate said, add­ing, the provincial govern­ment has the authority to form the commission or JIT.