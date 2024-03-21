Punjab govt readies Rs12b development package

LAHORE - The Punjab government prepared a hefty de­velopment package worth 12 billion rupees for Lahore’s six constituencies belonging to mem­bers of the National Assembly (MNAs). The Punjab government also gave its nod to this package on an emergency basis. A source said the funds are being allocated for key MNAs from Lahore including Main Nawaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Atta Tarar, Abdul Aleem Khan, and Aun Chaudhry. As per the allocation of the funds, Nawaz Sharif’s constituency NA-130 will be given a fund of more than 4 billion ru­pees while 2.7 billion rupees will be given to Hamza Shehbaz for NA-118. Federal Minister Atta Tarar will be given 900 million rupees of development fund for his constituency NA-127 Lahore. Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader and MNA Abdul Aleem Khan’s Constitu­ency NA-117 Lahore will get 3.5 billion rupees and Aun Chaudhry will be given a development fund of 310 million for NA-128 Lahore.