Punjab’s first sports quiz contest from 23rd

LAHORE - Punjab is gearing up for its inaugural sports quiz competition, organised under the joint auspices of the Sports Board Punjab and the Deputy Commissioner Strategic Reforms Unit (SRU), scheduled to commence on March 23. Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Faisal Ayub Khokhar held a comprehensive meeting with Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider at the DC office to discuss the details of the upcoming sports quiz contest. During the meeting, DC Lahore provided a detailed briefing about the event. Rafia Haider disclosed that the registration for the quiz competition will commence on March 23. She outlined the format of the competition, mentioning that the first digital round will take place from March 23 to 31, followed by the second round after Eidul Fitr. Elaborating on the scope of the quiz, she stated that the competition will focus on the sports history of Pakistan, inviting individuals aged 14 to 35 to participate.