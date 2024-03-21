Thursday, March 21, 2024
Punjab’s first sports quiz contest from 23rd

Staff Reporter
March 21, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -  Punjab is gearing up for its inaugural sports quiz com­petition, organised under the joint auspices of the Sports Board Punjab and the Deputy Commissioner Stra­tegic Reforms Unit (SRU), scheduled to commence on March 23. Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Af­fairs Faisal Ayub Khokhar held a comprehensive meet­ing with Deputy Commis­sioner Lahore Rafia Haider at the DC office to discuss the details of the upcoming sports quiz contest. Dur­ing the meeting, DC Lahore provided a detailed briefing about the event. Rafia Haider disclosed that the registra­tion for the quiz competition will commence on March 23. She outlined the format of the competition, mentioning that the first digital round will take place from March 23 to 31, followed by the sec­ond round after Eidul Fitr. Elaborating on the scope of the quiz, she stated that the competition will focus on the sports history of Pakistan, in­viting individuals aged 14 to 35 to participate.

